Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post sales of $456.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.20 million and the highest is $457.20 million. Stepan posted sales of $444.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,220,831.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stepan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.89. The stock had a trading volume of 106,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,898. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

