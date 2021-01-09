Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report sales of $67.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.65 million and the lowest is $67.04 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $90.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $289.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.33 million to $289.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $282.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.78 million to $285.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 197,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.