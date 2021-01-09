Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target at C$2.83

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.93. 1,044,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,962. The firm has a market cap of C$513.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.63. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

