Brokerages Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Target Price at $11.81

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

VLRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

NYSE VLRS opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,227,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

