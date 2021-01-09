Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT at $5.70

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

