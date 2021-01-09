Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Price Target at $97.92

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at $11,093,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at $813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 18.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after buying an additional 226,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.40.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

