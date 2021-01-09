Brokerages Set Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Target Price at $75.00

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.06. 377,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,099. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,295,829. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,095,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $719,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

