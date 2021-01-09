Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Target Price at $13.63

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

