Brokerages Set Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) PT at $64.50

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

WIRE opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $63.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 88.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,986 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 68.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 151.3% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

