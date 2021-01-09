Brokerages Set Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) PT at $8.50

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts have commented on GGAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 429,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,455. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

