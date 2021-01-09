Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target at $11.88

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.