Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $79.17

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NARI. ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $2,197,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,198,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,775,543 shares of company stock valued at $126,284,291.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

