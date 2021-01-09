Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Price Target at C$1.16

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark downgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE PD traded up C$2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.93. 251,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,471. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$43.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The company has a market cap of C$396.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.43.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$164.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1696708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

