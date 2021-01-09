Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $21.13

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,000 shares of company stock worth $24,024,485 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pure Storage by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

