Brokerages Set South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $69.00

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,662. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $87.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that South State will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 144.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of South State by 392.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 132.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.