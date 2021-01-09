Brokerages Set The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) PT at $95.00

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,057,000 after purchasing an additional 151,513 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,775,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Toro by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,977,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 308.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after buying an additional 608,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. The Toro has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toro will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

