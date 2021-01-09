Brokers Offer Predictions for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICE. Compass Point raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Shares of ICE opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.13. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,679. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

