Brokers Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,331.78.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,402.44 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,435.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,344.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,248.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $273,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

