Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

BROG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of -0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brooge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

