Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target for the company. Finally, CSFB reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2893 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,652 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,822,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,821,000 after acquiring an additional 187,663 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,191,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 38.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,067,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,919,000 after acquiring an additional 298,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 669,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

