BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCTH. ValuEngine raised shares of Delcath Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

