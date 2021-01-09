Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Down 1.7%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.30. 97,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 147,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 133,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

