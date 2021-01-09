Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZFF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZFF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BZZFF remained flat at $$16.40 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.