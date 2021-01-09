BWS Financial Raises Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $10.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price raised by BWS Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARLO. BidaskClub raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 155.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 484,270 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 68.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 411,183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 364,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 752.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

