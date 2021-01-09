Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CABA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:CABA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. 235,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $319.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $4,395,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

