Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.88

Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 522146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.16 million and a PE ratio of -13.93.

Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company's flagship project is the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

