Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WHD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cactus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

NYSE WHD opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

