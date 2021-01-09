Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) Shares Gap Up to $385.00

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $385.00, but opened at $435.00. Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) shares last traded at $385.00, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 370.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 294.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.19.

Get Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Warren acquired 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) Company Profile (LON:CFYN)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.