CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAI. B. Riley began coverage on CAI International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CAI International by 8,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CAI International by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAI opened at $32.77 on Friday. CAI International has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $581.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

