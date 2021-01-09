Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CALA. BidaskClub downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.18.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $194.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

