Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. 854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

