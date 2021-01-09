Canaccord Genuity Increases Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $89.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CERN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 146.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 27.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cerner by 600.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cerner by 9.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cerner by 29.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

