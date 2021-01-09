Canaccord Genuity Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $161.07. The firm has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

