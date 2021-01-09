Canaccord Genuity Increases Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$3.50

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

QST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) alerts:

Shares of QST stock opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.36 million and a PE ratio of 670.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Questor Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.68.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.