Canaccord Genuity Increases Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$4.25

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s previous close.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.39.

TSE SES opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$5.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$469.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$452.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

