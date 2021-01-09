Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $136.28

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.28 and traded as high as $144.19. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) shares last traded at $144.05, with a volume of 3,389,677 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.64 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

In other news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total value of C$288,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,007,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,470,472,623.12. Insiders sold a total of 142,822 shares of company stock valued at $20,551,782 over the last quarter.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

