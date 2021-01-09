Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires £172 in Stock

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) insider Lyndsay Browne purchased 430 shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £172 ($224.72).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 39.16 ($0.51) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm has a market cap of £653.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. Capita plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 176.55 ($2.31).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 74 ($0.97).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

