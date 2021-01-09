Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCBG. TheStreet raised Capital City Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

