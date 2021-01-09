Capital One Financial Comments on Halliburton’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after buying an additional 633,761 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,503,000 after buying an additional 430,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after buying an additional 3,281,131 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

