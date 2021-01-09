Capital One Financial Raises Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target to $15.00

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its target price boosted by Capital One Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.07.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

