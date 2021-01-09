Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.49

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $12.89. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 24,548 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $30.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). The firm had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

