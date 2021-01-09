Capstone Mining’s (CSFFF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.37.

CSFFF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

