Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.81 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardinal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 163,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.