Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cardinal Health in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NYSE CAH opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

