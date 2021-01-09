CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMX. Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.20.

NYSE:KMX opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

