Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,369,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,527,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.