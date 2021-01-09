Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $485.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

