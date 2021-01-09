Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average is $144.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

