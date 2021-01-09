Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

