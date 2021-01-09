Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $685,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after acquiring an additional 125,245 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 195,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 141,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

GLD opened at $173.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

